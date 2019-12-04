Delta: Panic As 65yrs Old Suspected Witch Crash Lands In Agborhoro Community

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A sixty five years old woman simply identified as Abimbola has crashed landed in Agborhoro near Ovuorie Community in Ethiope-East Local Government Area of Delta State .

The woman who spoke Yoruba language fluently said she was coming from an overnight spiritual gathering when she ran out of fuel supply.

She said wickedness plunged her into the acts of witchcraft and sorcerer.

According to the woman,”I wanted my brother’s children and wife to die so that I can kill my brother.

“The prayers of my brother’s wife and that of his little children has been the fire protecting him. So, I wanted to kill him.

“Each time I tried, there is always a force around that defends him spiritually.”

The woman who looked very dirty and unkept noted that her younger brother, a banker didn’t offend her but for his progress and help to their family in Kabba, Kogi State made her to develop such hatred.

She pleaded not with her brother to forgive all her trespasses against her just as she gave up the ghosts suspending the hands of a large crowd who had already prepared to stone her to death.

Immediately, Officials of the Ethiope-East Local Government Council evacuated the remains for burial.

Delta Focus