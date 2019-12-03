1 2 3 4 5
Urhobo President Generals Back Taiga’s Re-Election As Leader Of Urhobo Progress Union (PHOTOS)

Members of Urhobo Forum of President-Generals and Urhobo Leaders in Lagos in group photo……


LAGOS DECEMBER 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Group under the aegis of Urhobo Forum of President-Generals has thrown its weight behind the re-election of Olorogun Moses Taiga as the President –General of Uhobo Progress Union (UPU) Worldwide. The forum is made up of representative of twenty four kingdoms in Urhoboland.

L-R: Chief Ogbon,Chief Johnson Barovbe,Chief Iwewe, Dr Goodie Ibru, Chief Okwesa and Chief Owhofa far right


It would be recalled that Urhobo monarchs recently adopted Olorogun Moses Taiga as their sole candidate in the UPU election expected to hold on December 6th, 2019.
Declaring their support for Olorogun Moses Taiga during the courtesy visit of Urhobo leaders in Lagos under the leadership of Chief Johnson Barovbe to their secretariat in Effurun, Uvwie LGA, Delta State recently, the Chairman of Urhobo Forum of President- General of Urhobo Kingdoms , Chief Kenneth Iwewe disclosed that members of the Forum have concluded plans to cast their votes for Olorogun Moses Taiga in the coming election.

, L-R Chief Diedjomahor, Chief Simeon Ohwofa, Chief Johnson Barovbe, Dr. Goodie Ibru,
Chief Edoren Agba, Chief Odoh Tadafe, Chief Samson Okuesa, Chief Ojameruaye
and Chief Emmanuel Ogbon all working for the re-election of Olorogun Moses Taiga.


Thanking Urhobo Leaders in Lagos for assisting Taiga in creating peaceful atmosphere in Urhoboland and in resolving the crisis rocking Urhobo unity in the United Kingdom, Iwewe maintained that they are and their delegates have all resolved to cast their votes enmass for Olorogun Moses Taiga.

Cross section of President Generals of the 24 Urhobo
Kingdoms


”It is only Olorogun Moses Taiga we know. We enjoyed his administration and support him as our first eleven. He was here to inform us about his intention to run for second term and we all agreed to support him. We told him to select his new team and they should be credible. We assured him that he will take a bow at Uvwiamughe on December 6th, 2019,” Iwewe assured, while other members of the Forum concurred.
Speaking earlier, Leader of Urhobo Leaders in Lagos, Chief Johnson Barovbe disclosed that their visit is to ensure that

Cross section of Urhobo leaders from Lagos


“After visiting the Urhobo Monarchs, we felt that it is important we equally visit the President-Generals of Urhobo kingdoms. Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) election is closed. Since Olorogun Moses Taiga resumption of office three years ago, there have been peace in Urhoboland. Taiga is the first eleven of Urhoboland. We want him to be re-elected for another three years,” he appealed.
Lagos Urhobo leaders who visited the Urhobo President-Generals were Chief Johnson Barovbe, Dr Goodie Ibru, Chief Agba, Chief Tadafe, Chief Simeon Ohwofa and Chief Ojameruaye among others.

