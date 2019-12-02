Delta: Rainstorm Destroys Sapele Stadium, Submerges Houses

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-An unusual rainfall at the weekend wreaked havock in Sapele town in Delta State with several houses submerged and sections of the township stadium roof completely destroyed.

Reports said that the rainfall lasted for only thirty minutes as it came with strong and frightening winds that blew off most of the roof at the stadium and deposited sheets within and outside the stadium premises apart from the hue and cry that greeted owners of houses that were destroyed in the town

It was gathered that the rain in the darkest cloud was also accompanied by thunder lightning thus creating fear of the unknown in the entire Sapele town where during the heavy rainy season this year destroyed many houses including properties as well as submerged vehicles that were packed outside

Residents of the affected areas in Sapele town who spoke to our reporter on condition of anonymity and on telephone, described the rainfall as strange and unusual, adding that it came like a thief to rob and disappeared into the thin air and appealed to the state government to come to their aid.

But as at the scene after the incident, the stadium manager who declined interview with journalists in the area, was seen picking the remains of the roof back to the stadium with the assistance of some hired hands while the contractor that handled the re- roofing of the stadium,Davdan Roofing Technology Limited, said that he was called to re-roof the stadium the last time similar incident occurred and suggested that to forestall future occurrence some structural work should be put in place.

The state Commissioner for Special duties, Mr Mofe Pirah in a swift reaction however thanked God that there was no lost, adding that the state government would look into ways to ensure repairs on the damaged stadium and solution to avert further occurrence, assuring that the state government was determined to reposition the state as it was committed to providing infrastructural developments to Deltans and called on those who erected their buildings to find a lasting solutions to the problem.

National Daily