Delta Police Declare Driver Missing With Company Truck, Goods

LAGOS DECEMBER 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have begun search for a middle aged man identified as Okeke Patrick Tochukwu who was said to have disappeared mysteriously with his company’s properties since last week.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Onome Onovwakpo in a statement she signed and a copy made available to Journalists in Asaba on Friday, stated that the victim before the incident was working with Kessy Table Water located in Asaba upon which he disappeared with the Company’s truck with registration number USL 795 ZC loaded with pure water into an unknown destination.

DSP Onome Onovwakpo said that efforts to locate the victim upon report by family members proved abortive, adding that the victim speaks English and Ibo languages as he is dark complexioned

Meanwhile, the police have also reported the missing of a 47 year old man,Ugochuku Mbachu in Agbor town, adding that before the incident, the victim resides at DDPA Estate Agbor town as he was initially sick before he left home

DSP Onome Onovwakpo,Police Public Relations Officer in the state said that all efforts by his family members to locate his whereabouts has not been successful and appealed to members of the Public to help out if there is any information on how to locate the victim including giving out information to the nearest Police station on his whereabouts.

Investigation revealed that in the last few weeks no fewer than twenty persons have been declared missing by Delta police command, many of who are between 46 and 56 years old in mysterious ways.

But some persons who spoke to our reporter on condition of anonymity described as unfortunate and pathetic adding that the frequent missing persons could be informed by ritual activities across the state