Urhobo Monarchs Adopt Re-Election Of Olorogun Moses Taiga As PG Of UPU (PHOTOS)

The monarchs gave the approval for the re-election of Olorogun Moses Taiga recently when Urhobo leaders resident in Lagos recently paid courtesy visit to HRM Richard L. Ogbon, Ohworode R’ Olomu of Olomu Kingdom in his Palace at Olomu in Ughelli South local government area.Present among the monarchs at the meeting were HRM Richard L. Ogbon, Ohworode R’ Olomu of Olomu Kingdom, Ovie of Agbon Kingdom, HRM. (Engr.)Mike Omeru Ogurimerime Ukori I, Ovie of Umiaghwa-Abraka Kingdom, Rtd Air Vice Marshal Lucky Ararile, Ovie of Effurun-Otor Kingdom, HRM King Duku II, Odion R’Ode of Uwheru Kingdom HRM Agbaovwe Afugbeya, Ovie of Okparabe Kingdom, Ovie of Oruarivie of Abraka Kingdom, HRM, Uku Odjevworo Akpomeyoma Majoroh, Ojeta 11, Ovie of Otujeremi Kingdom, and Ovie of Arhavwarien kingdom among others.Speaking on behalf of the monarchs, Ovie of Agbon Kingdom, HRM. (Engr.)Mike Omeru Ogurimerime Ukori I said Urhobo kings are totally in support of the re-election of Olorogun Moses Taiga as UPU President General worldwide, stressing that they would all work towards his successful re-election come December 6th, 2019.He pointed out that they are in support of Taiga’s re-election because his tenure experienced abundant peace in Urhobo land. He said it was in his tenure that peace was restored in crisis ridden Urhobo Progress Union United Kingdom chapter.According to him, “To ensure that peace reign among the Urhobos in United Kingdom, Taiga travelled to UK for over four times. He met with the different factional leaders of UPU United kingdom chapter and made sure that he sued for peace among them. He was able to conduct a peaceful election in the UPU-. UK Chapter which resulted in they having one President. He did this with his own money.”The Monarchs equally agreed that all the members of Olorogun Moses Taig’s executive should also be re-elected with him hence they have been loyal to him and worked assiduously with him for the unity, peace and progress of Urhobo nation.The monarchs stated that for now, no one had shown interest in contesting for the position. They, however pointed out that anyone who is interested should exercise patient until another three years, stressing that after Taiga’s reign, his successor must be educated, should be a man of means and should have Urhobo interest at heart.They said although Taiga’s had achieved most of his promises in his the last three years in office, he need to be giving another three years to fully achieved all that he promised Urhobo people.“The Uvwiamughe Hall he promised to renovate was not only renovated, the placed was fenced road and giving beautiful outlook that befits Urhobo legacy. The projects of Urhobo University, Community banks and renovation of Urhobo College among other promises he made, are all in progress. So we should give him another three years to fully complete these projects for the good of Urhobo nation,” the monarchs unanimously agreed.They, however stated that their adoption of Taiga depends on if he is interested in coming for second term.Responding, Olorogun Johnson Barovbe, the Agwhotu of Urhobo land who lead the delegation of Urhobo leaders to Olomu Kingdom said Taiga confided in him that he is interest in occupying the position for second term.Lagos Urhobo leaders who visited the monarchs at Olomu Kingdom were Chief Johnson Barovbe, Dr Goodie Ibru, Chief Agba,Chief Tadafe, Chief Simeon Ohwofa and Chief Ojameruaye among others.