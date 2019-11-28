Delta: Kidnap Kingpin Arrested At The Point Of Collecting Ransom

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 28TH (NEWSRANGERS)-The Delta State Police Command has said that it has arrested one of the leaders of the kidnap gangs terrorising the state.

The state police public relations officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyaye, who disclosed this on Wednesday in Asaba, said the leader of the gang that kidnapped a couple in Agbor was arrested while trying to collect ransom from the victims.

She said, “The couple was released without a ransom because their (kidnap gang) leader was arrested. The suspect has been transferred to CID department and investigation are ongoing.”

She said the command is intensifying efforts towards arresting other members of the gang.

The PUNCH gathered that a vigilante group in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State had mobilised to rescue the kidnapped couple after four days in kidnappers’ den.

It was learnt that the victims were kidnapped on Thursday last week by a five-man gang while driving out from their home at the Delta State Property Development Authority Estate, Agbor.

The kidnappers were said to have already demanded N10 million as a ransom for the release before their leader was arrested and he led the vigilante group to the kidnappers’ den at Alifekede community where the victims were rescued on Monday.

The head of the vigilante group, Mr Monday Kiyem, said the group had deployed its members on information-gathering missions that eventually paid off.

He said, “Other members of the gang escaped before we reinforced to their hideout, but we arrested one person and handed the person over to police. The person is now helping security agencies with vital information.”