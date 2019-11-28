Activist Protests Okowa Nomination Of Azubuike As DESTMA Director To House Of Assembly

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)- Delta Lawyer and Activist, Barr. Omemiroro Ogedegbe Esq has protested against Delta State Governor Senator Ifeanyi Okowa’s nomination of Navy Commander Samuel Idah Azubuike (RTD) as Director General of the Delta State Traffic Management Agency (DETSMA) to Delta State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

Ogedegbe who argued that the Governor cannot appoint a DG of DESTMA without the confirmation of the Delta State House of Assembly, disclosed that Idah has been holding the position since 23rd September 2019 without approval of the House.

He explained that when the matter came up for hearing on Thursday, the 28th of November, 2019 the court could not proceed as the bailiff of court inform the court that the 4th respondent, Cdr Azubuike S. Idah (rtd) the currently appointed DG of DESTMA avoided personal service.

Ogedegbe protest is coming up on the heels of the nomination letter sent to the State House of Assembly on November 28th, 2019 by the Governor which was read by the Speaker, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori for the screening and confirmation of appointment of Azubuike as Director General of the Delta State Traffic Management Agency (DETSMA).

He accused Okowa of making move to frustrate the subject matter of litigation by sending name of the Idah who is a 4th defendant in an on going case in Ughelli Court 1 over the position of DG of DESTMA to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

In the case which was held on Thursday, November 28th, 2019, the lawyer urged the court to enter judgement as all the parties have been served and in moving his application, he told the court that the Governor as Chief Executive Officer of the State is empowered by law to protect the state laws from abuse and not to stand as the chief abuser.

Speaking on the sideline, Ogedegbe said Okowa in a desperate attempt to destroy the subject matter of litigation has sent the name of the said Cdr Azubuike Idah (rtd) to the House of Assembly for confirmation and same was read on the floor of the House of Assembly today, 28th November 2019 with the sole aim of frustrating the subject matter of litigation.