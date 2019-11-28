Uvwie Monarch To Confers Chieftaincy Title On Veteran Journalist, Okowa’s Aide, 30 Others

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-HRM (Dr.) Emmanuel E. Sideso Abe 1, JP, OON, the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom will next Saturday, December 7th confer chieftaincy title on some illustrious sons and daughters of the Kingdom

Among those to be honoured is Mr. Omafume Amurun, a veteran journalist and the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Delta Online Publishers. He is also the Co-Publisher, NewsRoom247.com.ng and Editor-in-Chief, Urhobo Times.

To be honoured also is Hon. Peter Iffie, the Senior Special Assistant to Delta State Governor on Community Affairs and a onetime Vice Chairman, Uvwie Local Government Council.

The occasion will witness the displace of Uvwie culture and the popular Ema Dancers

Recently, HRM (Dr.) Emmanuel E. Sideso Abe 1, JP, OON announced the creation of new administrative units in Ekpan also known as Etche and the appointment of heads for the effective running of the new administrative units

He said this was necessitated by the increasing population, expansion and developments in the kingdom and for administrative conveniences and governance. Three additional administrative units were created from the only one which formerly existed in Ekpan to make four. The (Etches) administrative units are as follows in order of seniority. 1.Etche r’ Ekpan, 2. Etche r Uvwori, 3.Etche r Oriokpo and 4.Etche r’Ohorhe.

Those to run the administrative units are Etche R’ Ekpan. 1.Hon. Peter Iffie Unuevworo(pending when he would be conferred chief). Chief Stephen Onadowan(Usiavre), Chief Das1 Ggbagbaje(Esierha). 2. Etche R’ Uvwori, Chief Stephen Urumeji.( Unuevworo), Chief Mackintosh Ikpesa( Usiavre), Chief Okrelediden(Esierha). 3. Etche R’ Oriokpo, Chief Barr. Victor Otomievwo ( Unuevworo), Chief Godstime Emashemigbe(Usiavre), Chief Dr. Robert Ejifoma. (Esierha): 4. Etche R’ Ohorhe, Chief Dr. Samuel Jimoh Eshenake JP. ( Unuevworo), Chief Herbert Majemite (Usiavre), Chief Julius Ighojimoni(Esierha).

This appointment/ conferment takes effect from Saturday 28th September, 2019