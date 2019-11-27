Okowa’s Aide Mourns Victims Of Enwhe Explosion, Warns Against Usage Of Illegal Refined Oil Product

Share This























PRESS STATEMENT ON THE RECENT FIRE OUT-BREAK IN ENHWE COMMUNITY, ISOKO SOUTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA, DELTA STATE

On behalf of His Excellency Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, we commiserate with the families of victims of the recent fire disaster in Enhwe Community in Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State. From information gathered so far, the source of the fire has been linked to alleged illegally refined petroleum products which exploded due to heat.

I want to use this medium to appeal to Deltans that illegally refined petroleum product is prohibited in Nigeria and in Delta State as a whole. The state government will be willing to encourage the licensing of modular refineries to assist those already in this line of trade through the Ministry of Oil and Gas. I also want to use this medium to alert Deltans that My Office will no longer tolerate the production & distribution of Sub-Standard Petroleum Products to Deltans hence my present appeal to those involved to reach out to my office before we reach out to them with the strong arm of the law.

Once more, may the soul of those that lost their lives Rest in Perfect Peace.

Oghenekome Okpobor

Executive Assistant;

Petroleum Monitoring