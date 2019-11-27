Urhobo Community Celebrates O’tega Emerhor @ 62

Share This























By Young Erhiurhoro

LAGOS NOVEMBER 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-For some, “Great men are made.” But for the great people of Unenurhie community in Evwreni kingdom, Ughelli North LGA of Delta state, they are proud to say, “Great men are born”.

This is the birthday message from Olorogun O’tega Emerhor’s maternal people to him on his sixty- second birthday anniversary.

The birthday day anniversary of the celebrant, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, OON is never hidden anytime of the year. Whether it’s going to be celebrated in low keyed or with pop and pegeantry, it must have been published by facebook and other social media on the internet with thousands of business associates, political fans and family members sending birthday cards and greetings to him and his immediate family.

Celebrating the business doyen and the Delta state APC leader, the Unenurhie people under the mouth piece of Mr. Peter Maison, the president general of the community have this to say about their illustrious son and brother,

“Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, OON, the Unenurhie people are joining the rest of the world to celebrate his birthday anniversary today is a rightful son of the soil. His mother is from Unenurhie community. We as a community is doing this one to him to thank him for all he has done for us as individuals and as a community. It’s also an avenue to cry to him to do more for us. The Unenurhie community belongs to him, the same way it belongs to us. The present leadership in the community is still very young and we are appealing to him, to give us the necessary support to move us forward. We as a community have different challenges confronting us at the moment, but with him standing there for us, I strongly believe that we can easily surmount those challenges. Therefore, on behalf of Unenurhie community, we say happy many returns to our dear son and great political leader. We pray that the sky shall be his limit in his political career and heaven will continue to pour on him unlimited business ideas in Jesus name.”

Speaking in the same vein, the chairman of Unenurhie Youths Association, Comr. Friday Diamond aka “Ogbo” said, “Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, OON is a father to me in particular and to the entire Unenurhie youths. He’s first cousin with my late father, late Mr. Diamond Okpakere. My paternal grandmother was born next to his immediate mother. We are not just associating with him because of his wealth but because he’s is part of us as a family and a community.

“He made me to be an active politician under the APC platform. Apart from this, he has contributed immensely to our family and the community. However, on this occasion of his birthday anniversary, we the Unenurhie youths are crying to him as our father to give us assistance in skill acquisition programmes to reduce the rate of unemployment among the youths. This will also help to cut down the rate of crime in our society. We are also appealing to the Buhari government to consider our father, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor for a better position in this government as he doggedly fought for President Buhari during the general elections in Delta state to enable him emerged the winner. Our father should eat from the pot of soup he contributed to cook. Once again, we the youths of Unenurhie community celebrate with our father and his family, may he reign long politically in Jesus name.

Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, OON is an acclaimed international first class Accountant by profession with a lot of business brands and titles to his credit and also a foremost and founding APC leader in Delta state and at the national level. He was born into the great family of Emerhor dynasty with a humble background in Evwreni kingdom of Ughelli North LGA of Delta state this past sixty-two years as a humble boy with a very bright future. Olorogun O’tega Emerhor grew up to pursue his dream and destiny with the help of his parents and other family members. Today, he is a light and saviour to his Evwreni people in particular and to the Urhobo nation in general. More fruitful years to him in return.

