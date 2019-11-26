Newly Inaugurated Urhobo Social Club Lagos EXCO Dreams Of Greater Height (PHOTOS)

Share This





















The new executives who were elected by members of the club administer the affairs for the next two years are Olorogun Edoreh Agbah- President, Dr. Isaac Feludu(-1st Vice President), Chief Wilson Okoh -2nd Vice President, Mr. Francis Ewherido -General Secretary, Mr. Lucky Sargin-Asst. General Secretary and Chief Wilson Okpubigho –Treasurer.Others are Chief Bright Apinoko-Financial Secretary, Dr. David Isiavwe -Social Secretary, Chief Dan Oghoyone-Publicity Secretary, Engr. Clement Awhana-Welfare and Mr. Diamond Okotete-Sergeant-At-Arms).The inauguration ceremony witnessed colourful of the rich Urhobo culture and heritage in dressing, language down to the meals. The event was attended by the crème de la crème of the Urhobo society which include eaders and members of other Urhobo groups like the Urhobo Progressive Union (UPU).While taking oat of office, the new President of Urhobo Social Club Lagos, Chief Olorogun Edoreh Agbah vowed to take the club to greater heights by following the aims and objectives of the club, promising that he would restore some long forgotten traditions of the club.He thanked members for their trust in him to lead them for the next two years just as tasked everybody to roll up their sleeves and work alongside the new executives so as to achieve the task ahead.According to him,“On behalf of my fellow executives let me welcome you to this august occasion. It is heartwarming to see the cream de la crème of the Urhobo society in Lagos present. Thank you for your confidence in us by handing the mantle of leadership to us. We will not disappoint you. I implore all of us, board of trustees, executives and members to work together so we can achieve all our goals. It is necessary for us to remind ourselves of the aims of this club which will guide usin achieving our aims and objectives in the next two years.”He promised to take the club to greater heights by enhancing the public image of Urhobos, particularly those residents in Lagos by using the media to spread the good Urhobo gospel and equally foster the spirit of love and unity among Urhobos.While speaking on the activities his new administration has in store for the club in the next two years, the president said, “We have a lot of activities that we have planned for this club and we intend to start making immediate plans for them.“The first activity of the list will be our annual thanksgiving and family/friends get together which will occur in 202 in less than two months from now. We are going to make it a very unique occasion. We have done it in the past, but we are taking it higher this time.“Next will be a day with Urhobo elected political representatives and leaders. Where we gather them together and get to know how we can work together to make the Urhobo community great.“We will also be having the Urhobo social club homecoming. Where members of the club worldwide will come together at home and socialize with one another. The Urhobo unite where Urhobo Social Club Lagos will partner with their other brother unions like UPU to push the Urhobo gospel is also something we should be looking forward to, as well as the Mukoro Mowoe memorial lecture series which we are going to have each year, one for 2020 and another in 2021.“The Urhobo scholarship programme which has been long forgotten is going to be coming back because if not for scholarships, a lot of us will not have gone to universities in Nigeria and abroad, so we will be bringing back the David Ejoor Petroleum scholarship for deserving Urhobo children and getting well to do Urhobo people in the community and big establishments to sponsor the cause.“And lastly will build our own Urhobo house project. A place where we can hold our activities and even rent out to other people to hold their cultural events. The space has already been bought and fenced, but we still have a lot of work to do, for it to be ready. So we are going to need everybody to join hands and make all these activities and project a success.”Chairman board of Trustee, Chief Johnson Barovbe, gave a closing speech, thanking everybody for honoring the august invitation and closed the event by inviting Chief Samson Okwesa to say the closing prayer, which brought the event to an end.