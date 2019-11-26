Delta Polytechnic, Ozoro Proscribes Use Of Face Caps On Campus

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The management of Delta Polytechnic, Ozoro, has banned the use of face caps by students on campus.

The rector of the polytechnic, Prof. Job Akpodiete, gave this order at the weekend shortly after the burning of more than 5,000 face caps seized from students.

Akpodiete, represented by the Dean of Students Affairs, Thomas Ojuye, said the move was to check the incidence of indecent dressing among students on campus.

“The management of the polytechnic came up with an advice to students to dress in a manner that is acceptable to the institution and the public.

“Sequel to the directive by the school management, the use of all manner of caps by students on campus has been proscribed,” he said.

The rector said that the polytechnic’s security unit had been authorised as a matter of importance to destroy seized caps henceforth.

The polytechnic, he said, had over the years, witnessed relative peace and cult-free academic environment.

Akpodiete described the feat as a product of conscientious and proactive measures put in place by the management of the polytechnic.

In his remark, the polytechnic’s Chief Security Officer, Simeon Eduke, described Ozoro Polytechnic as one of the most peaceful institutions in Nigeria.

He said that the destruction of the seized face caps was to serve as a deterrent to the incoming students of the polytechnic.