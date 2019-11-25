Urhobo Economic Group Urges Delta State Govt To Create Enabling Investment Environment

Share This























By Young Erhuirhoro

LAGOS NOVEMBER 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Urhobo Economic & Investment Group (UEIG), an NGO and a business development platform had again ended her second business summit with a call on the Delta state government to create an enabling environment in the state to encourage investors and entrepreneurs to establish their businesses in the state.

The event which was organized recently at KFT Event Centre, Warri, Delta state saw political leaders, traditional rulers, government officials, business owners, captains of industries, young inventors and members of the general public in attendance.

In his welcome address, the convener of the business event, Mr. Kingsley Ubiebi announced to the teeming crowd of participants in the event that the business group is fully registered with the federal government as a business development platform that is centred on harnessing the economic potentials and unlocking business opportunities in the Urhobo nation.

Mr. Ubiebi went further to say, “… the group as an interventionist business body is set up to compliment the efforts of the government and other groups in the Urhobo nation towards a more developed Urhobo of our dream where peace and security thrive, moribound industries revamped, teeming youths are engaged in skill acquisition and farmers are given loans to improve on their farming business and other trades. We therefore welcome all of you to this second edition of our summit.”

Presenting his well researched lecture on the theme of the summit, “Private Sector And The Future of Nigerian Economy: The Ease of Doing Business in Urhoboland”. An erudite Urhobo-born speaker and a business partner with Ernst & Young, Nigeria, Dr. Benson Uwheru strongly appealed to the Delta state government to create enabling environment for investments and business opportunities to thrive in the state.

He also appealed to local government chairmen in Urhoboland and Urhobo traditional rulers in the 24 kingdoms to always join hands with the government to beef up security in our various communities to create peace for doing business in the land. Dr. Uwheru concluded his lecture with a call on Urhobo youths to be more industrious and innovative and do away with laziness and begging.

In his brief remarks, the governor of Delta state, His Excellency, Senator Infeanyi Arthur Okowa ably represented in the event by the Chief of Staff, government house, Olorogun David Edevbie thanked the organizers of the event and promised to convey the full report of the event to the governor. He also assured the Urhobo people of the Delta state government preparedness to beef up security in the state to enable investors establish business enterprises in Urhoboland. Speaking in the same vein, Dr. Otive Igbuzor who represented His Excellency, Sen. Bar. Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Senate President warned many Urhobo youths to desist from youth restiveness and every form of criminality to attract investors and entrepreneurs to Urhoboland. He however promised to work with the business group in the Senate in order to better the lot of the Urhobo people.

High point of the event was the panelists interactive debate on the theme of the event by notable business professionals, reputable government officials, learned academics, respected traditional leaders and members of the political class, including HRM, Johnson Duku 11, the Ovie of Effurun-Otor kingdom, Hon. Ben Igbakpa, House of Representatives, Ethiope Federal Constituency, Bar. Peter Mrakpor, Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of Delta state, Prof. Eric Eboh, Chief Job & Wealth Creation Officer, Delta state, Olorogun Emma Avworo, DACCIMA, Hon. Stella Okotete, NEXIM Bank, Mr. Obaro Osah, Regional Manager, South East, Bank of Industry, Mrs. Obue Adaighofua, Lecturer, College of Education, Warri, O’Diakpo Obire, President, Hatfield Group and host of others too numerous to mention that participated. The panelist section was rounded up with questions from the audience as moderated by Dr. Emama Emmanuel of Delsu, Abraka.

A communique was however issued at the end of the summit. The summit was attended by wide range of business professionals, members of the political class, government officials, Urhobo traditional rulers and a host of other community leaders across Urhoboland.