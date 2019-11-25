Delta: 10 Burnt To Death, Scores Injured As Illegal Refinery Explodes In Isoko Community

Share This





















By Young ErhuirhoroThe source of the fire which killed no fewer than ten people at the scene of the incidence and sent several others with different degrees of injuries to different hospitals was linked to an oil bunkering camp where they refined crude oil to different petroleum products.According to an eye witness who doesn’t want his name in print who spoke to Urhobotoday.com during a visit to the community said that, the diesel tank that was filled to the brim suddenly exploded as a result of the heat under the tank.Another witness who also claimed anonymity was of the view that the fire came as a result of security men (Army) that invaded the camp and began to shoot sporadically and directly to the diesel tank.According to him, “.As the security men shot at the diesel tank, fire exploded from the tank and everywhere was engulfed with fire. As we speak now, over ten people are dead on the spot. Many others had serious injuries. Even at the moment, we haven’t seen some of the corpses. It’s really a disaster and calamity upon us.”When asked why the youths of the community chose to embark on such illegal oil refining business, the said young man have this to say,“Truly the business is illegal in respect of the Nigerian Constitution (1999) as amended. But many of us are being pushed into this illegal business by the same government that promulgated the laws. Why did I say this? There is no employment for us and many of us here are graduates with wives and children. We must find an alternative to cater for our families. I that is speaking to you, I’m a graduate of Accountancy from a reputable higher institution in this country. I graduated with a good result over ten years ago. My brother, man must survive. This led us into this great lost today. We are tired of doing the business but where do we fall back to after this place? We are just like prison inmates that suddenly gained their freedom without thorough rehabilitation and reformation programmes. At this moment, government should join hands with all these oil companies operating in our own lands to create a means of livelihood for the youths. That’s is the only solution to this oil bunkering business in the Niger-Delta region.”All efforts to speak to the president general of Enhwe community and the DPO of Oleh Police Division proved abortive as at the time of filing this report.