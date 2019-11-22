Delta: Medical Doctor Abducted In Oghara-Sapele Road

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Some gunmen have kidnaped a medical doctor identified as Dr Jerry Isogun, who is also the President, Association of Resident Doctors (ARD DELSUTH Oghara, Delta State.

This was confirmed in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Association, Harrison Adja, on Thursday.

According to the statement, Dr. Isogun was kidnapped on Wednesday night while on his way from his primary place of assignment in Oghara, to Sapele where he lives.

The association also disclosed that an attempt had been made on their colleagues last month, and another one escaped the same kidnappers just about 20minutes before the president was kidnapped.

With the increase in the spate of kidnapping around the Oghara-Sapele-Warri and Oghara-Benin axis, the association has called on the government to come to their aid.

“We are therefore calling on delta state government, security agents, chairmen of the adjoining LGAs, and traditional rulers to beef up security around these areas, to forestall such happening in the future.

“We are also calling on the Federal Government to ensure that these roads are fixed as a matter of urgency to avert future occurrence”.

Channelstv