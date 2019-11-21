Delta: Unenurhie Community Buries Slain Charles Obegor Amidst Tears

Share This























By Young Erhiurhoro

LAGOS NOVEMBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-It was a moment of mourning and agony for the families of Obegor of Unenurhie community in Evwreni kingdom, Ughelli North LGA and that of Onieba of Oleh in Isoko South LGA, both of Delta state as they laid their slain son, late Charles Oyovwe Obegor, aged 36 amidst tears to rest on November 8th, 2019 at the Obegor family’s compound in Unenurhie community.

The burial event which was mournful all through began with a funeral service held in his honour at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Divine Pavilion Zone, Ughelli with family, friends and community leaders in attendance.

In his short funeral message taken from the Bible book of 1 Thess. 4:1-13, the resident pastor advised the immediate family of the late Charles Obegor to draw closer to God, even in this situation and take solace in the promise of God that, they shall see their loved one again.

The man of God also warned the murderers of late Charles Obegor to totally repent of their sins or be ready to face the wrath of God and his judgment which would come upon them soon. The man of God who spoke in tears concluded his funeral message with a divine call on Unenurhie community to always shun violence and crisis and embrace Jesus Christ as the “Prince of Peace”. He however prayed God to protect the wife, children and siblings of late Charles Obegor as he described the deceased as a very resilient, faithful and industrious Christian in his congregation.

Immediately after the church service, the corpse moved in a motorcade to his home town of Unenurhie where the remains of the late young man was committed to mother earth in his family compound.

According to the biography of the deceased as presented by his immediate elder brother, Mr. Stanley Obegor on behalf of the family, the late Charles Obegor was born in 1983 at Warri. He attended Federal Government College, Minna and later read Business Administration at the Delta State University, Abraka. After graduation, he worked briefly with the then Diamond Bank, Ughelli before he met his untimely death in 2019.

However, it would be recalled that there was a leadership tussle which led to a communal crisis in Unenurhie community in January, 2019 as a result of which many people were arrested. At the end, a reconciliation meeting was called on February 20th, 2019 by some concerned indigenes of the community to Mr. Frank Imudje’s residence to maintain the path of peace in resolving the leadership problem. It was right in the meeting that some armed youths in the community attacked those that attended the meeting and Mr. Charles Obegor was gruesomely murdered by the assailants for no just cause.

Speaking to Urhobotoday.com correspondent immediately after the burial, the president general of Unenurhie community, Mr. Peter Maison said, “Without doubt, the sudden death of Mr. Charles Obegor is really painful to our hearts. As you can see, every Dick and Harry is mourning the death of Charles because he was so dear to the community. In his short stay on earth here, he had contributed immensely to the growth of this community in various ways. In fact, we can say late Mr. Charles Obegor is a saviour to this community. We prayed God to peacefully repose his gentle soul. We also pray for God’s protection upon his immediate family. The legacies Charles left behind are unforgettable and his lasting memories will continue to live on in our hearts, even as a community. We thank our youths for maintaining and tolling the part of peace all through the burial event.”

The late Mr. Charles Oyovwe Obegor was survived by a wife, Mrs. Elohor Lucy Obegor, two kids and many siblings.