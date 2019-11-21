PDP’s National Working Committee Members Deny Knowledge Of Elumelu’s Suspension Extension

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-There appears to be no end in sight in the crisis generated by the suspension of Ndudi Elumelu and six others by the Peoples Democratic Party over the minority leadership in the House of Representatives.

Some members of the National Working Committee of the party have denied knowledge of extending the suspension on Elumelu and others.

The Deputy National Chairman (South) of PDP, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, and the National Youth Leader, Sunday Okoye, denied knowledge of the renewed suspension of Elumelu and others, stating that it was not discussed at the meeting.

Akinwonmi said, “I am not aware of the extension of the suspension. I am not aware. I do not remember any occasion where it was elongated.

“I am only aware that he was suspended only one month, after that I am not aware of any further action.

“I am aware that he was suspended for one month and that was about six months ago.”

Also speaking, Okoye said that he was not aware of the extended suspension of Elumelu and others by the PDP NWC.

He disclosed that NWC didn’t elongate his suspension and the statement to that effect was not from the NWC.

Recall that the NWC had in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, extended the suspension of Elumelu and others, stating that it will not reward disobedience and disloyalty.

The party also appointed Kingsley Chinda and others as leaders of the PDP caucus in the House of Representatives.

