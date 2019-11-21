Nigerian Lawyers Sue Buhari, AGF, Akpabio For Transferring NDDC To N’Delta Ministry

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 21ST )URHOBOTODAY)-A group of lawyers has sued President Muhammadu Buhari, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Goodwill Akpabio, for transferring the Niger Delta Development Commission to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

The legal practitioners under the aegis of the Registered Trustees of Accountable Leadership for Better Nigeria Initiative, in the suit are therefore seeking a reversal of the decision.

The suit, filed on their behalf by Messrs Mr Tolu Babaleye esq, asked the Abuja Federal High Court to determine the legality of the action taken by Malami and approved by the President.

The suit, filed on November 18, is among others, asking the court to interpret Sections l and 7(3) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (Establishment etc) Act.

Specifically, the lawyers is asking the court to determine, whether by virtue of Section 1 of the NDDC Act, the agency is not an autonomous body with perpetual succession and a common seal.

They want the court to determine whether the commission is not different and distinct in all ramifications from the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

Other prayers sought by the group are, “Whether by virtue of Section 7(3) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (Establishment) Act, the 1st defendant (Buhari) is not statutorily delegated with the duty of direction, control or supervision of the Niger Delta Development Commission.”

No date has been fixed for hearing.

Punch