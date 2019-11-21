Ex-APC Presidential Aspirant, Akpodiete Rallies Global Support For APC, Buhari

Share This





















Related

He said if not that Muhammadu Buhari became President in 2015, some criminals who mysteriously found themselves in public office would have drained the national treasury into negatives digits and Nigerian would have been in a terrible mess.“I don’t want to mention names, but their criminal records are with the anti draft agencies for the world perusal. It’s on record that lots of former public officials escape through plea deal bargain, while some are still fugitives till date, and for the first time the federal government through the Economic and financial crimes commission (EFCC) achieved a lot like never before,” he stated.The former Presidential aspirant said Nigerians must be grateful to Buhari and be patient at the same time with the APC.Akpodiete said it was normal that he ran against the President in the just concluded primaries but was barred by his party ridiculous nomination fees.He affirmed that he still holds the view that the nomination fees are exorbitant and said he hope the Appeal court will reduce the fees to enable middle class Nigerians participate in the electoral process.“The reason while Nigerians are not happy is because President Buhari closed the treasury to criminals and looters and the usual criminal loopholes for overwhelming stealing through corrupt practices no longer exist,” he said.Akpodiete urged the international community to support Buhari desire to position Nigeria back on track as the most powerful nation in Africa.