UPU Election: Urhobo Leader, Barovbe Rally Support For Olorogun Moses Taiga

In a press statement, Chief Barovbe said Olorogun Taiga remains the best candidate for the position of the President General of UPU.“I supported him during the first election that brought him to power and I am supporting him again. Olorogun Taiga has performed to my expectation. He has fulfilled most of his electoral promises. Under his leadership, the Urhobo Cultural Centre Uvwiamughe, which used to be an eye-sore, is now a beautiful edifice. The micro-finance bank and the MukoroMowoe University projects, which he promised, are on-going. More progress will be made during his second term,” Chief Barovbe added.He also commended Olorogun Taiga for resolving the intractable disunity among Urhobos in the UK. “For a long time, the UPU UK had two factions, but Taiga has been able to unite them. Taiga has also brought respectability to the office of the UPU President General. Did you hear that any politician brought money and bought the UPU over during the last election,” Chief Barovbe asked.He advised those who are interested in UPU positions to buy the nomination forms and contest instead of engaging in campaigns of calumny. “The elections will hold on the first week of December and is open to all Urhobos. You cannot tell anybody not to put himself up for re-election when the constitution allows it,” Barovbe said.