UPU Election: Lagos UPU Youths Knock Okene For Asking Moses Taiga To Step Down

Share This





















Related

It would be recalled that Chief Godwin Okene in a publication has demanded that it is proper for Chief Joe Omene and Olorogun Moses Taiga to step down for a proper UPU congress and election that will usher in peace to the Union and Urhobo in general.The group while condemning Okene’s call for Olorogun Moses Taiga to step down in a statement signed by its President, Comrade Austin Ojameruaye stated that his demand is embarrassing and callous, just as he described Okene as being confused over his covert and overt campaign strategies to unseat Olorogun Moses Taiga.Ojameruaye argued that Okene’s write up explicitly revealed that he has some jealous traits about the success and achievements of Urhobo Social club, Lagos. He, therefore advised him to exploit other avenue of settling his personal scores with Urhobo Social Club, Lagos.Ojameruaye wondered, why Chief Okene is matching an ostracized Chief Joe Omene with Olorogun Moses Taiga, a freeborn citizen of the Urhobo Nation?According to him,“As a Chief of Agbon Kingdom, I expected my brother to key into the decision of the Urhobo Traditional Council of Kings banishing of Joe Omene from all Urhobo activities until further notice, rather than this self embarrassing publication and unwarranted call for Taiga to step down.He advised those who love Omene to go with him and resolve his misunderstanding with the Urhobo Royal fathers first, rather than this media rhetoric statement and propagandas on the social media.He reminded Okene and all those who cares to understand that in the tradition of the Urhobo Nation, an ostracized and banished child does not share or have a say in his father’s estate.The youth President further call on the general public to see the said publication as a personal view of Okene who is entitled to his own opinion.He urged the masses to disregard Okene’s involvement of the UPU Apapa Lagos branch and Urhobos in Lagos in the embarrassing publication.He declared that the President of the UPU Apapa branch, Mr Ovie Oghenekaro is the only official spokesman of the Union and who has the authority to mandates the PRO or any other executive to do so.He affirmed that Okene do not in any way belong to any of the above offices.Ojameruaye disclosed that Okene is just a mere unfortunate and emergency card carry person that has never participate in any sub Branch of UPU.“He is unregistered member of UPU Apapa-Lagos branch. He should be ignored in totality, but be allowed to pick nomination form to contest with Olorogun Moses Taiga come first week of December.“I hereby call on President of UPU Apapa branch, Mr Ovie Oghenekaro to educate his members and Urhobos in Lagos State on the modus operandi and constitution of the UPU. The UPU Youth Lagos State is worried with this ugly trends from Lagos State. It is a constitutional blunder and media rascality for anyone to drag the name of the Apapa Branch Union into this disgraceful publication and administrative mess.“The UPU Youth wing Lagos state thus use this opportunity to call on our Royal Fathers to call to order Urhobo people who are still romancing with Joe Omene under the guise or flimsy excuses of trying to make peace,” he stated.He noted that Joe Omene has been peaceful by seeking legal interpretation, conducting himself within the confines of the rule of law since he had been ostracized, wondering why Okene should be crying more than the bereaved?“I see those who are lobbing and calling on Olorogun Moses Taiga to step down from the UPU National election as being weak and afraid to face or present their unpopular candidates to face the ever increasing popularity and general acceptance of Olorogun Moses Taiga, current President-General, UPU worldwide,” he argued.