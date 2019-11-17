Anaughe Confirms Court Declaration Of Oharisi As Winner Of Ughelli North Constituency II Election

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 17TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Moses Anaughe has confirmed that the Court of Appeal sitting in Benin, Edo State has confirmed Hon. Eric Oharisi of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of Ughelli North Constituency II, House of Assembly election held on March 9, 2019.

He said in a statement on his Facebook page that the court gave two judgements on the Ughelli North Constituency II, House of Assembly election held on March 9, 2019, adding that while he won the appeal filed by the Social Democratic Party (SDP), he lost my appeal against the ruling of the tribunal which had ruled that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has no candidate in the election due to pre-election intra-party disputes and declared Hon. Eric Oharisi of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner.

According to him,“While I strongly disagree with the Court’s judgement, I accept the finality of this outcome in good faith.

“Let me express my gratitude to all those who supported me and supported the cause for which we have fought. In particular, I wish to thank my mentor and boss, the Deputy President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for his unflinching support. I also want to thank all the people of Ughelli Constituency II for their support for the APC during the election.

“And I am also thankful to my campaign team for their hard work that brought us so close to finish line. I know you all and all my supporters are disappointed. Do not despair, but have solace in the fact that we fought a good fight.

“The loss of the seat by APC in this way is something that should never happen again. It is my sincere hope that Delta APC has learnt its lesson and never again will it unlawfully substitute the name of the rightful winner of its primaries.

“Just as we fight hard when the stakes are high, let us all in the constituency come together now that the contest is over and move our constituency forward for the good of our people.”



FULL STATEMENT

STATEMENT BY HON. MOSES ANAUGHE ON THE COURT OF APPEAL JUDGEMENTS

November 16, 2019

Hon. Moses Anaughe