Flood Wipes Off Over 300 Hectares Of Rice Farm In Delta State

LAGOS NOVEMBER 16TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Delta State rice farmers have decried the loss of over 300 hectares of rice farms to ravaging flood at Omeligboma, Oko in Oshimili South Local Government Area of the state.

Silver Ejezie, who disclosed this on Thursday said the farmland was washed away by ravaging flood and described it as a colossal loss for the farmers in the area.

He said, “By our farming calendar, the dry season farming for rice would have commenced this November in the area but the land is still flooded.

“We thought the flood that submerged the entire community would have receded by now but the water level is still high and is preventing those who left the community from returning.”

“As I speak to you now, we farmers in the community have lost over 300 hectares of rice farm to the flood. We are appealing to government to come to our aid and support us with seedlings and other inputs to enable us to take advantage of the dry season farming.

“We hope and pray that with government support, we shall effectively utilise the dry season to recover some of our losses as a benefit from the good pricing for rice products arising from the closure of the border,”

While applauding the government for the ban on importation of rice, Ejezie said that the year’s flooding was really a setback for rice farmers.

Punch