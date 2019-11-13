Flood Washes Off Asaba-Illah-Abuja Bridge As Delta Govt Warns Motorist Against Plying The Road

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government has raised the alarm over the collapsed Asaba-Illah-Abuja Bridge near the Delta State University Anwai campus in Asaba.

Reacting to the incident on Tuesday, the state Commissioner for Works, Mr James Augoye, noted that flood had washed off the base of the bridge, leading to the collapse, and cautioned motorists against using the highway due to the failed bridge.

He said the state government had contracted Messrs CCECC and Setraco to provide palliative measures to enable motorists use one lane of the bridge, especially those plying the Asaba/Utomi to Abuja route.

Augoye stated, “We have lost one lane entirely, while we are doing embankment just to assist the second lane so that small vehicles can ply the road; but truck can’t ply it.

“In the interim, we are having discussion with the Federal Government, through the state Controller of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, and we have installed diversion signs and deployed traffic personnel in the area to avoid heavy vehicles plying the route.

“For now, we are carrying out palliative measures and waiting for the Federal Government to fix it, because it is very hazardous. The volume of water is so high that it can cause damage.

“One lane is manageable for now, but certainly it is not for heavy vehicles.”

The commissioner, who also reacted to the claim that the Udu Bridge had collapsed, however, said it was only the hand rail that had problems.

“The trending story that the Udu Bridge has collapsed is not true; we visited the bridge and we discovered that the hand rail is vibrating. You know that the bridge was constructed in the 1970s. The bridge is safe; motorists should not be afraid using it,” Augoye stated.

He said efforts were being made to fix the vibrating hand rail.

Punch