Delta Stand Still As Jonathan, Saraki, Others Give Late Pa Edevbie Last Honour

LAGOS NOVEMBER 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The who is who in Delta stood still as mark of honour for late Engr.Pa Okpako James Rangers Edevbie who was laid to rest yesterday amidst tributes and encomiums at his country home in Afiesere community, Ughelli North of Delta State.

Dignitaries from all walks of life thronged Afiesere to pay their last respect to him.

Conspicuously present were former president of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, Former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, Deputy Senate president Senator Ovie Omo Agege, Execute Governor of Delta state Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, Executive Governor of Edo state Godwin Obaseki, former governor of Delta state Chief James Onanefe Ibori, former governor of Cross rivers state Chief Liyel Imoke, former Delta state acting governor Rt. Hon Sam Obi, Delta state deputy governor Barr Kingsley Otuaro, former Delta state deputy governors chief Benjamin Elue and Professor Amos Utuama (SAN) among others.

The journey of the late patriarch and father to the Chief of Staff to the Delta State Governor, Olorogun David Edevbie started about 10:43 am, in a processional parade to All Saints Cathedral, Ughelli.

His body was received by the Bishop of Ughelli Diocese, Rt. Rev. Cyri Odutemu, Bishop John Aruakpo of Oleh Diocese, Bishop Emuobo Diamond, Archbishop Jonah Arhavwarien and other clergy men for the church service.

In his tribute, former Nigeria President, GoodLuck Jonathan said, “The people of Delta State and Ughelli North in particular will miss the late icon for humanitarian services.

“He was one of the foremost indigenous engineer from the Niger Delta and contributed immensely to the development of respective communities in Ughelli, Delta State.

“He will be missed by his family and the good people of Delta State most especially the people of Ughelli LGA.”

Also, Delta State governor Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa stated that, “It is his eternal credit that the world is blessed with such an outstanding and inspirational son as your esteemed self whose life have continuously impacted positively on the lives of several thousands.

Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege in his tribute said, “Having worked closely with you in the service of our Delta state people and known your family, one can therefore say that papa Edevbie lived well and has now left a beautiful and priceless legacy of a reputable family name for you.”

In his homely titled, ‘We shall give Account of our lives, the Bishop of Ughelli Diocese, Rt. Rev. Cyril Odutemu urged Christians, politicians and Leaders spend their time wisely because they will give account of themselves.

According to him, “The judgement of God is not like the Nigeria judiciary where one can buy judgement and Judges over, it only only when we repent from our evil ways that one can make heaven.

“Office and position will not be an excuse in the sight of God when giving account, Anglicanism and Pentecostalism will not save us neither the big robes we wear except we repent.

The Bishop advise Delta state governor never to commission uncompleted projects in the state because one day he will give account.

The late Engr. James Okpako Rangers Edevbie passed on recently at the age of 93 years. Until his death, he was survived by Children amongst whom is Olorogun David Edevbie chief of staff Government house Asaba.