Senate Confirms Odubu, Okumagba, Thirteen Others As NDDC Board Members

LAGOS NOVEMBER 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Senate has confirmed the nomination of a former Edo Deputy Governor, Dr. Pius Odubu and Bernard Okumagba as Chairman of the Board and Managing Director respectively of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

This followed the report of the Senator Peter Nwaoboshi-led Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs that screened the nominees.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan urged the appointees to keep the trust reposed in them by the appointment and work to ensure that the people of Niger Delta get value for money.

He said it was unfortunate that the NDDC has gained an undesirable reputation for itself, prompting the President Muhammadu Buhari to order a comprehensive audit of the Commission.

He urged the Senate Committee on Niger Delta to be more vigilant and to ensure that it carries out strict oversight of the commission to prevent a recurrence of past financial infractions on the part of the management of the commission.

Also confirmed by the Senate is the nominees for the post of Executive Director Projects, Engr. Otobong Ndem (Akwa Ibom) and the Executive Director Finance and Administration, Maxwell Okoh from Bayelsa State.

Others are Delta State representative, Prophet Jones Erue; Chief Victor Ekhator (Edo) and Nwogu Nwogu (Abia), Theodore Allison, representing Bayelsa State, Victor Antai (Akwa Ibom); Maurice Effiwatt (Cross River); Olugbenga Elema (Ondo) and Hon. Uchegbu Chidiebere Kyrian (Imo).

Also confirmed are the Northeast representative, Ardo Zubairu from Adamawa state, Ambassador Abdullahi Bage from Nasarawa State to represent the North Central zone as well as Aisha Murtala Muhammed, from Kano State, to represent the Northwest Zone.

The Senate, however, did not confirm the nomination the Rivers State representative, Dr. Joy Yimebe Nunieh, following submission by the Chairman of the Committee that she did not appear for screening.

The Nation