Tribunals : Emmanuel Uduaghan Accepts Defeat, Congratulates James Manager

LAGOS NOVEMBER 5TH (URHOBOTODAY-Former Governor of Delta State and APC Delta South Senatorial Candidate has finally accept defeat in the just concluded 2019 election to Senator James Manager of PDP.

Accepting the result of the tribunal in a speech made viral in the social media, Uduaghan said, “Winning is a habit. Unfortunately, so is losing ~Vince Lombardi

“It is no longer news that the outcome of today’s Appeal Court judgement did not go in my favour as the judgement of the Election Petitions Tribunal in Asaba was set aside by the Appellate Court sitting in Benin City.

“I want to first appreciate everyone who were in the trenches with me throughout this journey. Please do not despair. There is no winning or losing, but rather the value is in the experience of imagining yourself as a character in whatever genre you’re involved in, whether it is politics or any other endeavor.

“I cherish the input of everyone -family, friends, political party, supporters and the good people of Delta South Senatorial District.

“I am happy that through out the elections and the tribunals, our peaceful process as a Senatorial District was tested. Recall I withdrew from the race in 2014 as a result of the threat to peace.

“In 2019 however, an itsekiri man could campaign freely in Ijaw area and an Ijaw man could campaign freely in itsekiri area. Itsekiris voted for Ijaws, and Ijaws voted for Itsekiris. There was no case of violence anywhere. For me this is a big victory for peace in our Senatorial District.

“The loss at the Appeal Court today, was as a result of a pre-election matter that the court entertained. This was a matter that was not addressed at the lower tribunal, which ought to be the first place that any prayer whatsoever relating to election matters should have been introduced.

“Well, the judiciary has had their say and I have accepted the outcome in good faith. I must put on record that it was a period of experiencing the “enemy within ” at another level. I have formally called my brother, Sen James Manager to congratulate him.

“My brother, Sen James E. Manager, congratulations once more on your victory. I wish you well as you represent our people at the hollowed Chamber again.

The contest is over now, it is in the past. I urge my supporters to put this behind them and focus on the future which holds a lot in store for all of us.”

God bless you!

God bless Delta South!!

God bless Nigeria!!!

Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, CON.

Immediate Past Governor of Delta State.