Free Medical Outreach To Hit Agbarho After Delivering A Lady Of Large Uterine In Lagos

The free medical outreach according to a post in Ovudah Onyechi facebook page treated those suffering from cataract, eye issues, fibroid, hernia, ovarian mass, dental issues, medical issues or surgical conditions,“A lady who said she was pregnant for 5 years, came for the outreach and and she was delivered of large uterine mass free of charge,”Onyechi revealed.According to Onyechi, the Medical outreach will storm Agbarho, Delta State from December 1st to 7th, 2019.“The Pro Health team will be in Delta State from the 1st to 7th of December. And if you have cataracts, eye issues, fibroid, hernia, ovarian mass, dental issues, medical issues or surgical conditions, and you do not have money for it and it is not an emergency.Then the 1st week of December is for you,” Ovudah Onyechi disclosed in her facebook page.