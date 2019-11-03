1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Sun, Nov 3rd, 2019

Free Medical Outreach To Hit Agbarho After Delivering A Lady Of Large Uterine In Lagos

Medical experts performing operation on the lady with the large uterin


LAGOS NOVEMBER 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-A free medical outreach, Pro-Health Impact Medical and Surgical Outreach that provided free medical services to the sick free of charge in Lagos recently is expected to storm Agbarho,Ughelli LGA of Delta state.
The free medical outreach according to a post in Ovudah Onyechi facebook page treated those suffering from cataract, eye issues, fibroid, hernia, ovarian mass, dental issues, medical issues or surgical conditions,
“A lady who said she was pregnant for 5 years, came for the outreach and and she was delivered of large uterine mass free of charge,”Onyechi revealed.

The large uterin after operation


According to Onyechi, the Medical outreach will storm Agbarho, Delta State from December 1st to 7th, 2019.
“The Pro Health team will be in Delta State from the 1st to 7th of December. And if you have cataracts, eye issues, fibroid, hernia, ovarian mass, dental issues, medical issues or surgical conditions, and you do not have money for it and it is not an emergency.Then the 1st week of December is for you,” Ovudah Onyechi disclosed in her facebook page.

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP