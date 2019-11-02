Delta 2023 : Delta North, South PDP Leaders Declare Support For Urhobo Governor

Share This





















They, however maintained that Urhobo leaders should put their home in order.Former civilian governor of the state, Chief James Ibori, former Minister of Information and Chairman, Delta State Elders Advisory Council, Prof Sam Oyovbaire and other Urhobo leaders, raised the flag, some months ago, when it appeared some politicians were trying to go against the party’s unwritten contract that the three senatorial districts shall take turn in producing governor. However, it took the inventiveness of former Minister of State (Education), an Urhobo, who wants to continue from where the incumbent governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, will stop in 2023 to get prominent Delta North and South leaders to not only reaffirm the agreement, but also proclaim support for his aspiration.Senator Patrick Osakwe, populary known as the “gateway to Ndokwa nation,” former deputy governor of the state, Chief Benjamin Elue and Ika political warlord, Elder John Nwagimejen, all from Delta North collectively charged Central senatorial district to come up with a suitable candidate in an atmosphere devoid or rancor.Former Chief of Defence Staff, General Alexander Ogomudia, Isoko Development Union, IDU, worldwide led by Chief Iduh Amadhe, Major General Paul Omu (retd), Ijaw leader, Chief Tunde Smooth, all leaders of Delta South senatorial district assured Gbagi of support of their senatorial districts in 2023.Elder statesman, Senator Osakwe, who played host to the Gbagi Solidarity Movement, GSM, led by the criminologist and industrialist, last Saturday, asserted if there was going to be trouble over the PDP rotation arrangement, the problem was most likely to come from Urhobo people themselves.

Vanguard