Urhobo Youths Laud Buhari For Transmitting Okumagba, Other NDDC Nominees To Senate

LAGOS OCTOBER 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Urhobo Youth Congress (UYC)has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for transmitting to the Senate the list of nominees on Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC, Board for approval.

UYC in a statement signed by its president and Secretary Mr. Julius Imoniokena and Senebe Emore said “We believe that the sending of their names for screening and possible confirmation is a proof that President Muhammadu Buhari- led administration cannot be distracted.

“We are confident that Odubu/ Okumagba – led board would be able to attend to present challenges in the Niger Delta region”.

The group expressed appreciation to the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege over the appointment of two eminent Deltans, Olorogun Bernard Okumagba, who is the Managing Director and Prophet Jones Erue, Hon. Commissioner representing Delta State in the 16 -member NDDC board.