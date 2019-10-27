N650m For Ogun Roads: Lets Emulate Oyedepo, Onuesoke Advises Wealthy Nigerians

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has advised wealthy Nigerians to emulate the philanthropic and humanitarian gesture of the Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo in contributing their little quota to development of humanity.

Onuesoke who made the statement while reacting to Oyedepo’s donation of N650 million for the maintenance of bad roads in Ogun state said if wealthy Nigerians emulate the good work of Oyedepo by contributing their little quota for the development of the society in education sector, heath sector, industrialization and infrastructural development among others, Nigeria will be a better place for all.

He stated that in Ota, Ogun State, the presence of Living Faith Church Worldwide has not only splashed renewed hope all across the town and beyond but had also lifted a growing number of individuals and households out of poverty.

Onuesoke added that the church’s intervention in road development and electricity distribution has changed the lives of the indigenes for good.

“The recent donation of N650m for repairs of road is just a tip on the ice bag. Evidence are bound that Living Faith Church Worldwide popularly known as Winners Chapel is credited for the construction and regular maintenance of Oju-Ore to Atan Agbarha road. There was a time the entire Ota community in Ogun state was in total darkness, it was the church that brought electricity to the community,” Onuesoke recalled.

Onuesoke, who was at ota to see things for himself disclosed that David Oyedepo Foundation, a Christian non-profit organization has excelled in education by creating platforms to improve the quality of education in Africa and increase access to quality education by school age child marginalized by poverty.

He said the Foundation focus the bulk of its efforts on intervention educational support for individuals and schools because it strongly believe that education is one major tool that has the power to change the current economic condition of Nigeria in particular and Africa in general.

“The Foundation focus on education to ensure that all those in need are empowered with basic knowledge and skills required to achieve success in their own lives. It provides educational learning aids in Vocational and formal schools, establishment of libraries, award of research grants in the field of education and partnerships with non-governmental organizations,” Onuesoke explained, stressing that beside other endeavour of human endowment, Oyedepo Foundation equally participate in providing adequate, quality and primary health care especially to the poor and marginalized people who are unable to afford quality medical care.

The PDP Chieftain is of the view that for the fact Government cannot provide all the need of the people, the citizenry will breath a sigh of relief if those that are well to do can emulate by providing the necessity of life to the people in term of infrastructures, health care, education and other better living accessories.