Empowerment: Elumelu Appoints 125 Political Aides

LAGOS OCTOBER 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Minority leader of the Federal House of Representatives and member representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon Ndudi Elumelu has issued appointment letters to a total of 125 women and youths, as Personal Assistants and Political Aides to the lawmaker in their various, units and wards across the constituency.

The official presentation of appointment letters to the selected women and youths, which took place at Onicha-Uku, the country home of Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, on Friday October 25, 2019, was in fulfillment of his campaign pledge to ensure the even and equitable distribution of democracy dividends across the length and breadth of Aniocha/Federal constituency and also justify the mandate freely given to him by his constituents, as their Representative in the national assembly.

Addressing the newly engaged appointees during the presentation of letters ceremony, which was attended by top party leaders and members of the PDP in the Federal constituency, Hon. Elumelu charged the political aides to carry out specific roles on his behalf, which included interfacing with communities and identifying their most pressing needs for onward transmission to the leadership of the Federal House of Representatives.

According to him: “Your duty will be to be my voice in your community. You don’t need to call me, you are to collate whatever is happening and needed in your community and forward to our office in Abuja. We now decide what to do in such matters.

“On infrastructural development, if the roads are bad, markets are bad and you fail to shout out, you will be held responsible. We want government to be close to the people.

“People, who are less privileged and not able to pay their school fees, tell us about them and everything happening in your area. I don’t want people to be calling every time and sending text messages, you should be the ones receiving the messages and sending such to us.

“On employment, let them come through you, collect their CVs and send them to us. Those that need recommendation letters, let them come through you. They don’t need to come to me but you. Air Force, Navy, Police, Customs, any job they need, we will give them based on their qualifications.

“The day anybody sends me text message from your community, complaining of any need, or that their son or daughter needs job or that we have such problem in my area, when you are there, your appointment is immediately terminated.