Delta Govt Brokers Peace Between The Warring Factions Of Uzere Community

Finally, the more than eight Years Crisis that has bedeviled the peace loving Uzere, Community in Isoko South Local Government Area has finally been nipped in the bud by the Delta State government.

The Delta State Atorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Peter Mrakpor who represented the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Deacon (Barr) Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Governor, Asaba revealed while briefing the press after the peace meeting amongst the affected persons in the community,

.Mrakpor who disclosed the information in a press statement made available to Urhobotoday.com appreciated the people for their understanding and cooperation.

According to the Commissioner, “the crisis in Uzere Community which was on for about eight years now has finally been resolved and the people are very much happy that peace has returned to their communities including all stakeholders involved”.

Mr Mrakpor said, “all parties to the dispute have agreed to the truce brokered by the state government. The Government on its part, will restore normalcy to the communities”, he added.

He told them further that “I expect concerned persons to start work immediately to enable the community return to its normal situation at least in two weeks time”.

He appreciated all stakeholders for their support and cooperation in ensuring that peace finally return to the communities.

Mr. Askia Ogieh, a notable personality from the community who also addressed journalists at the end of the meeting said “I am very happy that finally the disagreement among the people in the community has finally been resolved”.

He remarked that “I expect all stakeholders to abide by the truce to enthrench the peace arrived at today”.

Hon (Chief ) Iduh Amadhe, President General, Isoko Development Union, said, “I commend the Delta government for the intervention which led to the resolution of this disagreement that has lasted for long. I, as president General, I have been resolving dispute across Isoko land. I wondered why my own community remained divided”.

“I am advising the leaders of the communities to be sincere in the management of finances accruing from oil exploration in the area to avoid any repeat of crisis”.

He urged also appealed to stakeholders for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the oil firms that would explore OML 28 oil field in Uzere land with special focus on development projects rather than sharing of money.

Press Unit,

Office of the Deputy Governor,

Government House.,

Asaba, Delta State.