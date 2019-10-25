Lagos Urhobo Leaders To Storm Ejigbo UPU Youth Wing Inauguration On Saturday

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Urhobo leaders resident in Lagos are expected to grace the inauguration of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Youth Wing Lagos state Ejigbo branch on Saturday 26th October 2019.

A statement signed by President of UPU Youth Lagos state, Comrade Austin Ojameruaye made available to Urhobotoday.com disclosed that it is a day the Lord has made for the Urhobo Youths in Ejigbo to have their branch Union headed by Comrade Williams Meate and his executives officially presented to the Urhobo Community in Lagos.

He said the UPU Ejigbo branch inauguration ceremony will be fully loaded with youth and children activities, stressing that it is going to be a replant of the National Urhobo celebration , where Urhobo folk songs, riddles, cultural dance, the Ikenike display and catching Osubi fight competition will be displayed.

Urhobo Lagos base musical wizard, Emma Ovics will also be on ground to trill the audience.

The event which is scheduled to take place at the resident of the Osu R’ Urhobo of Lagos state, Chief Vincent Ahwi at number 1, Oladeinde Oduyemi Crescent, Silva Estate, Off Ejigbo Idimu Road, Church Bus-stop, by Chrisland College, Idemu, Lagos is expected to host the presence of Mr. Eziekiel Ibru, the General Manager of Ibru Merchandis, Chief Solomon Illayah, Managing Director of Comfort Hotels and Suits, Chief Wilson Okpubigho, Engr. Clement Awhana, Barr. Sunny Toweh, Barr. Israel Lagbamue and host of others.

Former UPU President, Lagos Branch, Chief (Sir) Philip Edemete is the chairman of the Day, while Chief Vincent Ahwi I, the Osu R Urhobo of Lagos state and Chairman South South Council of Traditional Rulers Lagos state is the ROYAL FATHER OF THE DAY.

Chief Isaac Nakpodia, President UPU Ikeja Lagos, Mr. Ovie Oghenekaro, President, UPU Apapa Lagos and comrade Austin Ojameruaye, President UPU Youth Lagos state are the chief host of this event.

Urhobos in Lagos are expected to grace this cultural Day display by the Urhobo Youths in Lagos on Saturday.