When Osomohwo Couple Of Enhwe Appreciate God Over Successful Marriage

By Young ErhiurhoroThe thanksgivings service which was held on Sunday 2nd, 2019 gathered together family members, friends, church members and well wishers and was used to pray for success and blessings upon the newly married couple and their invitees to the thanksgivings service by the pastor in charge of the church.In his sermon during the service, the man of God who took his message from the Bible book of Luke 7: 11 to 15 admonished the church to always have trust in God and that, only Jesus Christ can wipe away every evil from their lives as it happened to the widow in the Biblical text.He however annointed the new couple and other members of the church to close the sermon.Speaking to our correspondent immediately after the church service, the groom, Mr. Osomohwo Okwode who was beaming with contented smiles all through the service expressed appreciation and gratitude to God Almighty for his protection and blessings upon them and to the pastor of the church whom he described as their spiritual father and encourager all through the planning of the marriage to the day it was celebrated.“First, we thank God that made everything to work out in our favour right the first day of the marriage activities till this very moment. May his name be praised forever! I also want to appreciate our pastor for his prayers and counseling. He’s really a spiritual father indeed. We thank the members of the church for their prayers and financial support to us.“We can’t leave behind our family members and friends. They are always there for us when we need them most. They stood for us financially, prayerfully, morally and otherwise. Words are not enough to express our joy and happiness for this singular achievement and blessing in our lives. This is just the beginning of greater things in our lives. Once again, we say thank you to all,” The groom said.