Delta Govt Looks Helpless As Warri Township Stadium Rots Away

At the time of filing this report, the football pitch is flooded with stagnant water even after it has stopped raining. The place is also overgrown with weed and some of the facilities in dilapidated state.Consequently some concerned residents of the sports loving city of Warri who spoke to our correspondent on the deplorable state of the stadium, appealed to Governor Okowa to rehabilitate the edifice.A soccer enthusiast and Warri based renowned analyst, Comrade Akpojotor Adjarho while lamenting the present state of the facility, said “It is regrettable that there is nothing to show for the huge amount of monies spent on the stadium.“The present state of the stadium does not befit the status of Warri, an area that has produced great sports men and women.”He noted further that the stadium had also hosted the under-17 world soccer tournament.Akpojotor appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to rehabilitate the stadium, particularly the football pitchA female resident, Angela Omokiniovo, who claimed to be a fan of newly promoted Warri Wolves Football Club, called for a probe into the monies spent on the rehabilitation of the stadium, noting that there was nothing to show for the huge amount of monies spent for the rehabilitation of the dilapidated stadium.While, the Igbudu Agbarha Warri born Chairman of Delta State Football Association (DFA) Edema Fuludu (MON) who also expressed deep concern on the poor state of the stadium, also appealed to the state governor to give the stadium a face liftHe noted that the stadium was a source of joy to most people, adding, “We know that Governor Okowa has spent a lot of monies on development of sports with the lean financial resources coming to state but we appeal that he should renovate the stadium through the Delta State Sports Commission.”Blanknews Online