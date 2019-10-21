Ughelli LG Chair Provides Generator For Corpers, Demands Skill Acquisition Centres For Them

Share This





















By Young ErhiurhoroLAGOS OCTOBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-It was jubilation galore for the youth corpers serving in the Ughelli North Council Secretariat recently as the chairman of the local government council, Chief Godwin Adode aka Coach Tete presented a big generator to the Corpers Lodge in the Secretariat to save them from the epileptic power supply of the BEDC.Making the presentation in the front of his office, the chairman said, “I’m presenting this generator to these youth corpers just to support them and to make them comfortable in their stay here. I’m motivated because I was once a youth corper. They are my children and I must do everything possible to take care of them. We can’t allow them to suffer anything. As a matter of fact, this is not the first help we have given to them as a government. We always try as much as possible to meet up their demands. Last year, we gave them fifty foams and some other things to support them. We will always support them with the little we can provide as government.”In the same vein, the Ughelli North LGA chairman also appealed to the Director General of the NYSC and the federal government to vigorously pursue the skill acquisition programmes and to also establish skill acquisition centres in every local government area in the country.Hear him: “I want to appeal to the Director General of the NYSC and also the federal government to establish skill acquisition centres in every local government area in the country. This will help a long way to reduce the employment rate among our young graduates. Different skills are available for them to learn. On their own too, they should never feel ashame or proud to use such available opportunities. Local government as the closest government to the people will support the federal government to achieve this goal.” The chairman said.All the youth corpers that spoke to Urhobotoday.com during the event applauded the chairman for his kind gesture and urged other local government chairmen, NGOs and good spirited individuals to emulate the same.They also appealed to the federal government to provide job opportunities for them to reduce the rate of employment in the country and to also involved them in the political leadership of the country.