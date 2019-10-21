Delta: Fire Razes Otovwodo Market In Ughelli

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-There was a fire outbreak which affected a portion of the popular Otovwodo Market, Ughelli.

The market which is located at the Ughelli axis of the East-West Road is opposite Otovwodo garage where passengers board vehicle to Ozoro,Oleh, Obiaroko and Asaba among others

The fire engulfed the part where locally refined kerosene are being sold.

A good quantity of the locally refined kerosene which could not yet be estimated was consumed by the inferno.

It started at about 6.30 pm Sunday, 20th October, 2019. As at the time of this video, frantic efforts were being made to put off the fire.

The major cause of the fire incidence was not known yet.