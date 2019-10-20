Nwoko’s Neglected Wife, Laila Receives Award On His Behalf Whilst He Chills In Dubai With Regina

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-It must be hard being one of the other wives of Ned Nwoko at this moment. Regina Daniels is taking all the attention and it’s the like others do not even exist.

Nwoko recently took Daniels on a trip to Dubai to celebrate her birthday and the two are just having the time of their lives whilst the other wives are completely neglected.

Honestly, if you didn’t know anything about Ned Nwoko and you recently heard about him, the only thing you’ll know is that he’s married to Regina Daniels and some other ladies.

Anyway, one of those other ladies is his Moroccan wife, Mrs Laila Nwoko. Whilst Ned chills with Regina in Dubai, she has to go around accepting an award on his behalf.

Nwoko recently won the award “Democracy People’s Choice of the Year” at the Democracy Heroes Award in Abuja and Laila was on hand to accept it.

