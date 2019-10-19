Ovu Agog As St. Theresa Catholic Church Launches N50m Ultra Modern Bakery (PHOTOS)

Share This





















Related

The Aghotu of Urhobo land, Chief Johnson Barovbe was the chief host while the king of Agbon kingdom, HRM Ogurimerime, Ukori the 1st was the Father of the day.The parish priest, Rev. Father Gabriel Isodje conducted the mass, while Rev Father Mark Ikeke preached the gospel.The launch was conducted by Chief Johnson Barovbe with a goodwill responses from all invitees.The dignitaries at the occasion were the UPU President General, Olorogun Moses Taiga, the President of Urhobo Social Club Lagos, Olorogun Edoreh Agbah, The founder of Michael and Cecelia Ibru university Agbara-Otor, Dr (Mrs)Cecilia Ibru.Other notables were Honorable Solomon Edoja, Chief Bright Apinoko, Mr Anidi from Lagos, Chief Johnbull Ejovi, Chief Egedegbe, Professor Igbigbi, Professor Akpofure Rimiruke, The President General of Ovu Development Union, Chief Pius Idoghor and the Otota of Agbon Kingdom Chief Orogun.The highlight of the event was the strategic decision of the UPU President General Olorogun Moses Taiga moving round the Ovu community with his entourage to honour the late President Generals of UPU and their wives by laying wreath on their graves.He started with late Chief John Okpodu, followed by Mrs Okumagba, Mrs Omowe, Chief Okoro Omohwovo ( the founder of UPU) and ended up with late Chief Adogbeji Salubi.The family members of late Chief Adogbeji Salubi led by Dr Salubi, the Osuivie of Ovu were pleased and delighted with the honor the UPU President Olorogun Moses Taiga bestowed on their late father. The family hosted Olorogun Moses Taiga and his entourage.The UPU President General Olorogun Taiga made a comment stating the Importance and greatness of Ovu Community in Urhoboland for producing three UPU President Generals and Two Wives of President Generals.