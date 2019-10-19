1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Sat, Oct 19th, 2019

Ovu Agog As St. Theresa Catholic Church Launches N50m Ultra Modern Bakery (PHOTOS)

UPU-PG Olorogun Moses Taiga (Centre) flanked by Rev. Father Gabriel Isodje (l) Mrs Cecilia Ibru (r) and Chief Johnson Barovbe (far left) and others after the launch of the bakery



LAGOS OCTOBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Ovu , one of the sub clans in Agbon community, Ethiope East Local Government of Delta State of Nigeria was agog on Sunday 13th October 2019.
The occasion was the launching of a N50 million ultra modern bakery of St Theresa’s Catholic Church, Ovu.
The launch of the bakery was chaired by the President General of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Olorogun Moses Taiga, while Chief (Sir) Simeon Owhofa was the Chief Launcher.
The Aghotu of Urhobo land, Chief Johnson Barovbe was the chief host while the king of Agbon kingdom, HRM Ogurimerime, Ukori the 1st was the Father of the day.

UPU-PG, Olorogun Moses Taiga laying wreath on the tomb site of late Chief Adogbeji Salubi flanked by Chief Barovbe (far left), Dr Salubi (Son of Adegbeji Salubi),Dr (Mrs) Cecilia Ibru,Urhobo Social Club Lagos President,Chief Agba and Chief Edoja


The parish priest, Rev. Father Gabriel Isodje conducted the mass, while Rev Father Mark Ikeke preached the gospel.
The launch was conducted by Chief Johnson Barovbe with a goodwill responses from all invitees.
The dignitaries at the occasion were the UPU President General, Olorogun Moses Taiga, the President of Urhobo Social Club Lagos, Olorogun Edoreh Agbah, The founder of Michael and Cecelia Ibru university Agbara-Otor, Dr (Mrs)Cecilia Ibru.

UPU-PG Olorogun Moses Taiga laying wreath at the tomb site of Mrs Mowoe in Ovu, flanked by Dr (Mrs) Cecilia Ibru and Chief Johnson Barovbe….


Other notables were Honorable Solomon Edoja, Chief Bright Apinoko, Mr Anidi from Lagos, Chief Johnbull Ejovi, Chief Egedegbe, Professor Igbigbi, Professor Akpofure Rimiruke, The President General of Ovu Development Union, Chief Pius Idoghor and the Otota of Agbon Kingdom Chief Orogun.
The highlight of the event was the strategic decision of the UPU President General Olorogun Moses Taiga moving round the Ovu community with his entourage to honour the late President Generals of UPU and their wives by laying wreath on their graves.

UPU=PG Olorogun Moses Taiga laying wreath at former UPU-PG tomb site,Chief Ojodu. He is flanked by Chief Johnson Barovbe, Dr (Mrs) Cecilia Ibru and Chief Bright Apinoko among others


He started with late Chief John Okpodu, followed by Mrs Okumagba, Mrs Omowe, Chief Okoro Omohwovo ( the founder of UPU) and ended up with late Chief Adogbeji Salubi.
The family members of late Chief Adogbeji Salubi led by Dr Salubi, the Osuivie of Ovu were pleased and delighted with the honor the UPU President Olorogun Moses Taiga bestowed on their late father. The family hosted Olorogun Moses Taiga and his entourage.

UPU-PG Olorogun Moses Taiga in group photo with guests


The UPU President General Olorogun Taiga made a comment stating the Importance and greatness of Ovu Community in Urhoboland for producing three UPU President Generals and Two Wives of President Generals.

UPU-PG Olorogun Moses Taiga laying wreath at the tomb site of the founder of UPU late Chief Omoohwovo Okoro while Chief Johnson Barovbe watches


UPU-PG Olorogun Moses Taiga laying wreath at the tomb side of wife of late Chief Okumagba

