Ozoro Poly Lecturer Pays Regards To Adjogbe, GCU Old Boys, Others Over Mother’s Burial

By Young Erhiurhoro“I must appreciate the efforts of a dear friend and a true brother in the person of Chief (Engr.) Samuel Adjogbe, the Executive Director, Projects (EDP), in the board of the NDDC and his entourage to my mother’s burial today. In fact, he has made me proud. I must also thank him for his financial support to me and my family. He really did a lot to be here despite his busy schedule. May God bless him and his entourage.”In the same vein, Mr. Rufus Akpomrere stretched his hands of appreciations to the staff of the Delta State Polythenic, Ozoro led by the Deputy Rector, Dr. James Love for attending the burial event.He also thanked the old boys of Government College, Ughelli ably led by Comr. Michael Akore for being there with him all through the ceremony. “Let me still thank the Chief Surveyor of Chinese National Petroleum Company, Surv. Jijani Kikelemo for his support and encouragement to me during this period. I also appreciate the efforts of Mr. Peter Maison, the president general of Unenurhie community and all the people of Unenurhie community especially the youths for maintaining peace and order all through the ceremony.All these people supported us in various ways for a successful burial ceremony. I also thank the members of Church of Christ that are here with us. Their support can’t be forgotten so easily. The same way I thank my numerous friends, my in-laws, family members and well wishers for burying my mother for me. I can’t mention everybody’s name here.Lastly, I must thank the pastor and members of Mama’s church, Christ Apostolic Church, Unenurhie branch for conducting both the service of songs and the funeral service in accordance to their beliefs and practices. May God bless all of you in Jesus Christ name!”Late Mama Oyibo Akpomrere died at the ripe age of 104 years and was survived by children, grand children, great grand children, family members and numerous in-laws. Amongst whom are Dr. Thomas Akpomrere, aka “Scorpion”, a retired Army officer and traditional medicine practitioner. He is Mama’s first son and Mr. Rufus Akpomrere, he is Mama’s last son. Late Mama Oyibo Akpomrere was paternally and maternally of Unenurhie community.