E.K.Clark Younger Brother, Gen Henry Clark (RTD) Dies In His Sleep

The late Henry Clark is a younger brother of elder statesman and the convener of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark.He died on Tuesday at his residence in Enerhen, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.Sources close to the family confirmed the development to our correspondent.The family source who did not want his name on print, disclosed that the late military general was found dead on his bedroom, when he was to be informed of waiting visitors at his residence on Tuesday afternoon.He revealed that the former General was not sick and even walked round his compound before he went into his room.Meanwhile, mourners have been trooping to his country home located in Uvwie to pay condolence to his family.Our correspondent who visited his country-home in Kiagbodo, Burutu LGA of the state, observed villagers and residents discussing his passage in groups amidst tears.