I Couldn’t Have Married Someone Within My Age Grade–Regina Daniels

LAGOS OCTOBER 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has said that she could not have married anyone within her age grade.

In an interview with On-Air Personality, Daddy Freeze, published on Tuesday, on the sidelines of her birthday party in Dubai, Regina revealed that she was a ‘very’ stubborn person who would have found it difficult to be married to someone of her age.

“I don’t think I would have married a younger man, you know somebody of my age because I’m quite stubborn, very, very stubborn,” she said.

When asked how she addresses her husband, Ned Nwoko, Regina lovingly said “He’s my baby”, prompting Nwoko to jokingly respond “I’m the oldest baby in Nigeria.”

Regina’s marriage to the former federal lawmaker in May this year was considered abnormal by many due to age disparity.

The actress celebrated her birthday last Thursday in Dubai, sparking a debate on social media about her real age.

Regina’s acting career began with a subtle sell of a never ageing 16-year-old.