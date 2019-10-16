Ned Nwoko: I Married Regina Daniels Within Three Weeks Of Meeting Her

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Former federal lawmaker, Ned Nwoko, has revealed that he married Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, within three weeks of meeting her.

In an interview with On-Air Personality, Daddy Freeze, published on Tuesday, Mr Nwoko said that contrary to hearsay that he met the actress through her mother, Rita Daniels, he actually met Regina himself.

Daddy Freeze met the couple during their trip to Dubai to celebrate Regina’s birthday.

“Actually some people thought I met her (Regina) through her mother, you know, I met her, we fell in love and got married within three weeks,” Nwoko said.

The businessman also said that he loves teaching people to do things, necessitating the need to teach Regina how to swim.

“I swim very well. I love sports. This is why I’m building a sports university as you equally know. However, she (Regina) learnt within 20 minutes. The average person can learn within 30 minutes,’ he said.

Regina Daniels, who claims to be forever 16, celebrated her birthday last Thursday.

Nwoko, in a romantic gesture, presented a rose flower to his young wife, before hosting her to an exclusive birthday party in the evening.