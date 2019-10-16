Truck Pusher Jailed Two Months For Environmental Offence In Delta

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government has sent a truck pusher, Zubaru Abubakar, to two months prison, while Mrs. Mosuratu Omotosho, was asked to pay N35,000 find over indiscriminate refuse disposal.

Chairman of the Delta State Waste Management Board and Environmental Task Force, Mr. Emma Chinye, disclosed this to newsmen, in Asaba, Delta State capital, saying Asaba and its environed was the dirtiest city in the country.

He said, “last week Saturday, we send a truck pusher to Ogwashi-Uku prison for littering our environment.

“We caught the man with truck loaded with refuse, we arrested him, and he led us to the woman who contracted him and we arrested her also”.

“A mobile court was set up, tried them, and the woman pay N35,000 fine but the truck pusher could not pay, so we send him to two months prison in Ogwashi-Uku”

On their part, the Director-General of the Asaba Capital Territory, Mrs. J. Mrakpor, the Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Chris Onogba, and his counterpart in the information ministry, Mr. Charlse Aniagwu, said that the Special Task Force on Environmental would embark on demolition of unapproved structures to make clean for investors.

They urged the residents who were yet to registered with Private Sector Participants (PSP) to do so within the three days grace notice after 21 days notice elapsed.