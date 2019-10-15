EFCC Invites Bomadi LGA Chair, Vice, Councilors, Treasurer Over Alleged Fraud

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Benin Zonal office has invited the Executive Chairman of Bomadi Local Government Council, Hon. William Angadi, his Vice, Leader of the Legislative Arm, Head of Personnel Management (HPM), Council Treasurer and others to appear before the commission on Tuesday 15th October, 2019, today for interview.

This was contained in a letter addressed to the Executive Chairman of Bomadi LGA, dated 13th September, 2019 and signed by the Benin Zonal head, Mr. Muhtar Bello, stated that the above names mentioned are to appear before the head of Advance Fee Fraud Section.

According to Mr. Bello said; ” the invitation was in pursuant to Section 38 (1) & (2) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004 and Section 21 of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended, the statement adds.”

Source: ndmnewsxclusive.blogspot.com