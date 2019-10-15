Youths Apprehend Herdsmen, Attack Cows Over Abduction Of Two Siblings In Delta School

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Armed hoodlums have reportedly whisked away two school children from a private school (name withheld) at Issele-Azagba, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State.

The Nation gathered that the gunmen who drove into the school premises around 10am, took the unsuspecting children away in a black SUV after beating the school security men at the gate

As at the time of filing this report, effort was still being made to reach the school management.

But the situation has assumed a new twist after youths allegedly apprehended some herdsmen accusing them of being involved in the kidnap.

Meanwhile tension is building as youths in the community are attacking herds of cows within the community.

The Nation gathered that the herdsman has been taken into custody by the military

But Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adeyinka Adeleke could not confirm the report.

He said; “my men are in the field working, so I cannot confirm anything to you now.”