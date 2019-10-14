Ejiro Ughwujabo Emerges New President As UPU-UK Elects New EXCO

Share This





















By Fred Inonoje Reporting from United Kingdom for UrhobotodayElected as executive members of the group are Vice Président, Young Eruena, Lady Vice President, Onome Efebeh, General Secretary,Samuel Egbeniyoko, Financial Secretary, Ekohwo Orogu, Treasure, Carol Eghaghe, Publicity Secretary, Henry Obovu, Social Secretary, Felicia Sobotie, and Welfare Secretary..Report from Urhobotoday correspondent revealed that voting started at about 12:30 hours and ended by 18:00 hours yesterday.Security operative maintained absolutely calmness in the hall and environment. Queue was orderly, election officers were calm and coordinated their jobs in professional manner.President General of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Worldwide, Olorogun Moses Taiga deserve commendation for the conduct of successful election in UPU-UK Chapter for uniting and creating peace among the warring factions of the group in United Kingdom. His action in resolving the UPU-UK Chapter internal crisis revealed his quality as able Urhobo leader.In an attempt to create peace and unite the difference Urhobo Progress Union factions in United Kingdom,it would be recalled that Moses Taiga paid a visit to United Kingdom recently where he sued for peace and dissolved UPU-UK factions in a bid to end the five years long disunity and lay the foundations for unified elections.He set-up a caretaker committed which he mandated to organize an election for a new executive. The move has laid the foundations for a united Urhobo community in the UK and in the broader Urhobo national interest.Urhobotoday learnt from a reliable source who do not want his names on print that the Taiga known as ‘Adjerese’ of Urhobo kingdom financially sponsored the electorate process with his personal donation of five thousand pounds in order to avoid intrusion of any sort.