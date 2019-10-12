Akpodietes Mourn Pa David Obokarowho Adjarho JP

Share This

























LAGOS OCTOBER 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Human right Lawyer and All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential aspirant, Barr. Christmas Akpodiete, mourn the passing of his grand father in-law, Late Chief David Obokarowho Adjarho. JP.

Speaking with journalist from New York, he said “I am deeply saddened about the death of this great man who contributed a lot to the advancement of our society, Papa served our nation meritoriously for over 30 years in the Delta State Ministry of Agriculture and rose to the rant of Senior Ranger before he retired many years ago”. He said.

It could be recall that in recognition of his sterling qualities and dedication of his life to humanitarian service, the Delta State government government conferred on him Justice of Peace JP. He was also bestowed with a High Chieftaincy title in his community in Kokori, Inland, Delta State.

Speaking with our correspondence from New York, his grand-daughter, Dr. (Mrs) Edith Christmas-Akpodiete. MD. said her grandfather was an extraordinary great man.

“ He was a disciplinarian who upheld the truth at all times. He was a man who never condone bad behavior. He was extremely neat, very straightforward and was always praying for everyone,” she recalled.

Recounting her memories of him, she ended by saying “he will be greatly missed and will never be forgotten”.

Chief Adjarho, is the father of Britain based Lawyer Barrister Avwenagbiku Adjarho and Barrister Andrew Adjarho, both human right Lawyers.

He passed on at a ripe of 90 years and survived by 15 children, 41 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, sons and daughters in-laws.

Among them Deaconess Felicia Adjarho, who is also based in the United Kingdom, and Mrs Juliana Agoda, Deacon Omowhovo Adjarho who is now the heir of the family.

He will be buried next weekend at his country home in Kokori, Delta State.