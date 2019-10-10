Yahoo: Urhobo Chief In EFFC Net For Defrauding Canadian Lady $400,000

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,(EFCC) from the Benin Zonal Office on Wednesday October 9, 2019 said it has arrested a suspected internet fraud kingpin, Akegor Godbless Omamuyorwi at his palatial home in Ughelli, Delta State.

A statement posted in EFCC website, https://efccnigeria.org dated October 10th, 2019 disclosed that the arrest of the 34-year-old alleged internet fraud kingpin, who is also a chief in his Agbaro Community,Ughelli LGA was triggered by a petition from a bank following complaint by a Canadian resident, who alleged that she had transferred the sum of $390,950.34 Canadian dollar to two different accounts in the same bank and suspects a scam.

The statement explained that preliminary investigations showed that Omamuyorvi was involved in romance scam and presented himself as Mr Sheri Hunt, an oil worker in Milan, Italy to his victim.

“He hoodwinked his ‘lover’ victim with the impression that he was sending her a package but demanded for money under the pretext of paying medical bills, legal fee and diplomatic fees.

“To further give credence to his fraudulent activities in order to defraud his victim, he sent several emails purportedly from the Canadian Ambassador to Italy and the bank, persuading his victim to accede to his request,” the statement disclosed.

According to the statement, the Commission had sealed his mansion in Ughelli and recovered two high-end cars, with personalised plate numbers from him.

The statement said he had made useful statements and will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are completed.